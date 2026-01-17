AP Marks Major Milestone in Global Clean Energy Sector: Naidu

He described the commencement of equipment installation works for AM Green’s 15 MTPA Green Ammonia project at Kakinada as a landmark moment. The project, he said, marks a crucial step towards making Andhra Pradesh a net exporter of green energy.

The ₹10 billion integrated investment project comprises 7.5 GW of solar and wind power capacity and a 1 GW pumped storage hydropower facility, all to be set up within the State. This, the Chief Minister noted, demonstrates the strength of Andhra Pradesh’s end-to-end clean energy ecosystem.

The green ammonia produced at Kakinada will be exported to Germany and other international markets. Calling it a first-of-its-kind project globally, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said he and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the installation programme of key equipment related to the historic project, as shared in a post on X.