AP Marks Major Milestone in Global Clean Energy Sector: Naidu
Foundation works begin for AM Green’s 15 MTPA Green Ammonia project in Kakinada, positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s Green Hydrogen hub.
Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in the global clean energy sector, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday. Recalling the launch of the State’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy in October 2024, the Chief Minister said the government had clearly articulated its vision to develop Andhra Pradesh as the country’s Green Hydrogen hub.
He described the commencement of equipment installation works for AM Green’s 15 MTPA Green Ammonia project at Kakinada as a landmark moment. The project, he said, marks a crucial step towards making Andhra Pradesh a net exporter of green energy.
The ₹10 billion integrated investment project comprises 7.5 GW of solar and wind power capacity and a 1 GW pumped storage hydropower facility, all to be set up within the State. This, the Chief Minister noted, demonstrates the strength of Andhra Pradesh’s end-to-end clean energy ecosystem.
The green ammonia produced at Kakinada will be exported to Germany and other international markets. Calling it a first-of-its-kind project globally, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said he and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in the installation programme of key equipment related to the historic project, as shared in a post on X.
