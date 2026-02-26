 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Man Marries Singapore Woman In Traditional Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh
26 Feb 2026 1:12 AM IST

The wedding was conducted with Vedic chants

AP Man Marries Singapore Woman In Traditional Ceremony
x
Representational image

Vijayawada: A man from Andhra Pradesh married a woman from Singapore in a traditional ceremony at Chirala in Bapatla district on Wednesday.

The groom, Sai Surya, a native of Kankatapalem in Bapatla district and a software engineer working in Singapore, married Royani, a Singapore national employed in the same company. The couple reportedly met at their workplace and their relationship later developed into marriage.

After convincing their respective families, the wedding was conducted with Vedic chants, with the bride’s parents and relatives participating in traditional Indian attire.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X