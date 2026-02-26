AP Man Marries Singapore Woman In Traditional Ceremony

Vijayawada: A man from Andhra Pradesh married a woman from Singapore in a traditional ceremony at Chirala in Bapatla district on Wednesday.

The groom, Sai Surya, a native of Kankatapalem in Bapatla district and a software engineer working in Singapore, married Royani, a Singapore national employed in the same company. The couple reportedly met at their workplace and their relationship later developed into marriage.

After convincing their respective families, the wedding was conducted with Vedic chants, with the bride’s parents and relatives participating in traditional Indian attire.