AP: Man Gets Five-Year Jail Term for Red Sanders Smuggling

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Special Additional District and Sessions Court in Tirupati on Tuesday sentenced a person to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs.6 lakh on him.

The convict, identified as Andi Dharmapuri of Tamil Nadu, was arrested while attempting to cut and smuggle red sanders trees from the Sheshachalam reserve forest.

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) had taken up the case as part of a special operation against organised smuggling networks. Special Public Prosecutor Aluguri Amara Narayana produced evidence and witness testimonies before the court, which established the accused’s role in the offence.

Cops recover over Rs.1.21 crore property

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police cracked 75 of the 105 reported theft cases in August, recovering property worth over ₹1.21 crore.

City Police Commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi said that 103 offenders were arrested in connection with various categories of property theft.

The recovery included 380 missing mobile phones valued at ₹57 lakh, along with other property worth ₹64.24 lakh. Recovered items also included 557.395 grams of gold, ₹5.70 lakh in cash, and 18 motorcycles.

The cases comprised three robberies, one daytime housebreaking, four nighttime housebreakings, four snatching incidents, 18 motorcycle thefts, four wire thefts, one cycle theft, and 40 ordinary thefts.

In addition to conventional items like mobile phones and gold jewelry, police recovered livestock, including four cows, two buffaloes, and two sheep, as well as industrial materials such as 340 aluminum sheets, copper wire from 10 transformers, and six copper staves.

Using the CHATBOT and CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, the police department recovered 380 mobile phones worth ₹57 lakh. Since the program’s inception, a total of 7,164 mobile phones valued at ₹10.74 crore have been recovered.

Citizens can lodge complaints about stolen or lost mobiles via the CHATBOT at 9490617916 or through the CEIR portal.

Search for escaped criminal

Kakinada: The East Godavari police have intensified their search for criminal Bathula Prabhakar who escaped from the police clutches on Monday night.

The police formed 15 special teams, consisting of 10 CIs, 15 SIs and 40 police personnel. Some of the special teams were sent to Hyderabad and other places to trace the accused. Eluru IG Ashok Kumar and the East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore visited the spot where the accused gave a slip to the police, in Devarapalli mandal.

Police officials said that special check posts have been set up at various places to nab the accused. Kovvuru DSP Deva Kumar said a thorough search was on.

They explained that Prabhakar along with other two accused in a ganja case were taken to court in Vijayawada from Rajamahendravaram central jail on Monday, with the escort of one ASI and two escort personnel. When they were returning to the central jail from Vijayawada, they stopped at a Dhaba in Duddukuru village in Devarapalli mandal in East Godavari district.

“When Prabhakar asked the escort cops for permission to attend a nature’s call, this was allowed. The police opened one side of the handcuffs and left him out." He ran away from the spot through the paddy fields.

As many as 42 cases in Telugu states and 44 cases in Tamilnadu, Kerala and Karnataka are pending against Prabhakar, who hails from Chittoor district. In the past too, he had escaped from police clutches.