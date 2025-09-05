AP Man Dies in Swimming Pool Mishap in US

Bapatla: A person drowned in a swimming pool in Boston, USA. He has been identified as Patibandla Lokesh (23), a native of Martur in the district. Lokesh, who went to the US for higher studies, had recently completed his MS and secured a job, staying in Boston for the past eight months.

According to relatives, the tragic incident occurred on September 3 when Lokesh went swimming. Family members in Martur were informed about his death late Thursday night. Relatives said that Lokesh has close family members in Boston, who have initiated steps to send his mortal remains back to India.

