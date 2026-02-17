AP: Madhav Urges State to Order Probe into Land Pattas Issued During YSR Congress Party Regime

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief P.V.N. Madhav urged the state government to order a probe on irregularities in issue of land pattas during the YSRC regime from 2019 to 2024 and initiate stern action against the culprits.

Taking part in ‘Janata Varadhi’ here on Monday, Madhav slammed the previous YSRC government for the issue of fake pattas without giving lands as their party leaders had submitted representations on the issue in the offices of district collectors.

He said they had received complaints against the previous YSRC government state-wide on how the then government gave a call to issue 30 lakh pattas (Land Titles) and resorted to fraudulent practices to dupe the people.