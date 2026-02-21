AP: Love Spanning Two Cities Ends in Tragic Suicides

Visakhapatnam: Two young persons died by suicide in separate cities within the span of a week. Police connected their end to a prolonged dispute within their relationship.

Pavani, the woman in the relationship, ended her life in Hyderabad last Sunday, February 15. Police found Raja Shyam Kumar, an IT man hailing from One-Town area in Visakhapatnam, dead inside a lodge near Bheemili on Friday midnight.

Speaking to this correspondent, ACP North Appala Raju said that Raja Shyam Kumar had checked into the lodge on February 19. When he failed to respond to knocks on his door, hotel staff used a spare key to enter the room and discovered him dead. They then informed the police

According to the ACP, Shyam Kumar and Pavani had originally met at Pavani's aunt's house in Anakapalli. Their relationship saw frequent fights before the duo reunited in Hyderabad.

Shyam Kumar had been working for a private IT company in Hyderabad. Pavani ended her life in Hyderabad on February 15. Police are examining whether Shyam Kumar directly travelled from his workplace in Hyderabad to Bheemili before committing suicide at the lodge.

Police have found suicide notes after both Pavani and Shyam Kumar ended their lives. One read, "No one is responsible for my death. Sorry, Mother."

Shyam Kumar’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are continuing their investigation.