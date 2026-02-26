AP Liquor Scam Case Accused Avinash Reddy Surrenders Before SIT

Vijayawada:AP liquor scam case accused Muppidi Avinash Reddy has surrendered before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) here on Thursday.

In the remand report submitted before the ACB court, the SIT sleuths stated that the accused was involved in carrying out financial transactions worth crores of rupees along with the Accused No. 1 Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy and benefitted financially by getting kickbacks in the liquor syndicate and also through commissions.



The report mentioned that Avinash Reddy played a crucial role in the liquor syndicate and also in diversion of funds collected. It also stated that based on payment of kickbacks, order of supply used to be given to the new brands of liquor.



The report also mentioned the withdrawal of the automated procurement system of liquor and also the old popular brands of liquor to facilitate manipulation and took up manual process. The kickbacks received from the distilleries were used for elections and also for purchase of properties in benami names. The accused is cousin brother to A-1 Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy.

