AP Liquor Scam: A-2 Vasudeva Reddy Arrested By SIT

Vijayawada: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday arrested A-2 in the multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, D. Vasudeva Reddy, former managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited.

After being produced before the ACB court, the accused was remanded to judicial custody till February 27. He is expected to be shifted to the Guntur district jail.

During the hearing, counsel for the accused argued that Vasudeva Reddy had cooperated with the investigation and had even turned approver. The defence also submitted that his anticipatory bail petition was pending before the High Court and that there was no urgency for his arrest.

In its remand report, the SIT alleged that Vasudeva Reddy played a key role in the liquor scam, estimated at Rs 3,500 crore. It said liquor sales, purchases, supply and placement of stock orders were carried out at his instance. The SIT further alleged that he was instrumental in converting online liquor sales into manual mode.

The report stated that he was involved in settlements through the prime accused, Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, and his associates. It also alleged that Vasudeva Reddy stopped certain liquor brands from being procured, threatened liquor company owners to extract kickbacks, facilitated brand changes and transferred illegal proceeds.

The SIT alleged abuse of authority, causing a revenue loss of Rs 192 crore to the State exchequer, and sharing confidential sales and order details with private parties.







