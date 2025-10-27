AP Likely To Crown Blue Tiger As Its First State Butterfly

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh is set to give wings to a new symbol of its natural heritage, with the striking blue tiger butterfly (Tirumala limniace) proposed for recognition as the state butterfly. If approved, it will become the first officially designated state butterfly of Andhra Pradesh, placing the state among a select few in India to recognise butterflies as symbols of biodiversity.

The initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister and environment minister K. Pawan Kalyan, underscores both the ecological importance and aesthetic appeal of this vibrant species.

The blue tiger, with its glossy dark wings streaked with shimmering blue and white patterns, is among the most graceful butterflies found across southern India.

Though often spotted in gardens and forested areas, its presence across Andhra Pradesh’s rich biodiversity belts from the Eastern Ghats to the forested stretches of Srisailam, Seshachalam, Nallamala, and Araku Valley makes it a fitting emblem of the state’s natural wealth.

Originally described as Papilio limniace in 1775 by Dutch naturalist Pieter Cramer in the first volume of De Uitlandsche Kapellen, the blue tiger derives its name from the tiger-like stripes on its wings and the iridescent blue hue created by light-reflecting scales. Known for its long migrations and affinity for milkweed plants, it gains nourishment and natural protection from predators through these host plants.

The genus Tirumala was established in 1880 by British entomologist Frederic Moore, whose 19th-century works include specimens and rearing notes from Visakhapatnam and the Eastern Ghats, establishing early scientific links between the blue tiger group and present-day Andhra Pradesh.

“All tiger butterflies were originally placed under the genus Danaus by Cramer in 1779. Later, lepidopterist Moore separated the blue tiger group into a new genus, Tirumala, while working in India during the East India Company period. The genus name Tirumala is not derived from the Tirumala hills or Andhra Pradesh,” explained Dr. Deepa Jaiswal, Joint Director (Hyderabad), Zoological Survey of India.

She added that the species is generally abundant during the monsoon season and is known to migrate to southern India, particularly the Eastern Ghats. “The Seshachalam forests and Visakhapatnam region host large populations of Lantana camara an invasive species and other flowering plants that attract numerous blue tiger butterflies,” she noted.

A 2010 study by Prof. S. P. Venkata Ramana of Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, and S. Appala Naidu of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, documented the complete life cycle of the blue tiger butterfly in the Eastern Ghats, highlighting its strong ecological ties to Andhra Pradesh.

The researchers observed the species breeding on Wattakaka volubilis (milkweed) between July and March, noting its role as an important pollinator and indicator of forest health.

Dr S.P. Venkata Ramana, senior associate professor at Yogi Vemana University, said Tirumala limniace, commonly known as the blue tiger, is listed as a species of Least Concern by the IUCN and belongs to the family Nymphalidae, subfamily Danainae.

Recognising it as Andhra Pradesh’s state butterfly, he said, would “significantly enhance conservation and biodiversity awareness by creating a charismatic flagship species.”

“Butterflies like the blue tiger act as bioindicators and play vital roles in insect plant interactions. The government should promote butterfly gardens in schools, colleges, and botanical gardens to strengthen environmental education,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan’s proposal will soon be presented before the State Cabinet and Wildlife Board for approval. If cleared, the blue tiger known for its calm grace and enduring flight will stand as a vivid emblem of Andhra Pradesh’s living natural heritage.