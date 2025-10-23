AP Legislative Panel Reviews Food Safety, Health Gaps in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Legislative Assembly Grievance Committee chairman and deputy speaker K. Raghurama Krishna Raju on Wednesday directed officials to ensure safe drinking water and nutritious food to people in Visakhapatnam district, particularly in areas with cases of haemophilia.

The grievances committee, comprising MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Konatala Ramakrishna, met at the Vizag collectorate to assess complaints and review departmental performance. District collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and other senior officials participated in the meeting. Presenting a report to the committee, KGH superintendent I.

Vani reviewed the haemophilia cases, including certification protocols and child health initiatives under the NTR medical services. Committee members recommended that medicines be made available to patients at rates lower than the current government price of ₹48,000. Deputy secretary S. Shobika wanted steps initiated to issue disability certificates to haemophilia patients, similar to those provided to people with physical disabilities. Officials reported 53 active haemophilia cases in Anakapalli district. On food safety, the committee delved into complaints from public about substandard food being served across establishments, from star hotels to street vendors. The committee asked officials to conduct rigorous inspections and prevent use of artificial colours at fast food outlets. The committee called for checks on chicken and mutton shops and proposed awareness campaigns to promote food safety. To avoid incidents like the one at Kurupam residential hostel, food safety officials suggested intensified testing and monitoring.

On staff shortages, the Grievance Committee chairman proposed using qualified individuals on a temporary basis. Raghurama Krishna Raju announced that the grievance committee meetings would be held every three months in Visakhapatnam to ensure continued monitoring. Those who attended the meeting included Legislative Assembly deputy secretary K. Rajakumar, apart from health and food safety officials from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.





Beautification drive in Vizag ahead of CII Partnership Summit

Visakhapatnam: Principal secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday directed state and district officials to expedite beautification and infrastructure works across Visakhapatnam ahead of the two-day International CII Partnership Summit from November 14. The principal secretary himself drove through the city along with officials, reviewing the progress of works being implemented at key locations, including Airport Road, RK Beach, Siripuram, and Andhra University Engineering College Road. Accompanied by GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg, Suresh Kumar assessed road repairs, footpath upgrades, greenery, lighting and wall art. During a review meeting later at the VMRDA Conference Hall, officials presented updates on sanitation, mobile toilets, water supply and sweeping machines deployed along the beach stretch. The Principal Secretary stressed that all works must be completed by the end of October and should be sustained beyond the summit. Suresh Kumar instructed GVMC and AU officials to clear waste and weeds near the venue, install screens at major drains, and prevent garbage from entering the sea. Traders along the beach have been instructed to maintain dustbins and refrain from dumping waste in the open.

CRDA reviews funding from World Bank, others

Vijayawada:The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has conducted a review of the funding from international financial institutions for the Amaravati urban development and infrastructure projects.



Additional commissioner Bhargava Teja chaired the review meeting at the CRDA office here. The discussions focussed on disbursement-linked incentives and disbursement-linked result components prescribed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.



The review saw a comprehensive assessment of housing development activities that form a core element of both DLI and DLR frameworks under the project.



Officials reviewed the progress made in housing initiatives and identified areas requiring immediate attention to meet prescribed timelines and quality standards.



Financial management was another focus area. The meeting did a detailed examination of financial resource allocation, accounts management systems, and fund utilization patterns related to various infrastructure projects.



The meeting evaluated progress on floodwater management initiatives that are crucial for the capital region's sustainable development.



Officials discussed the implementation of flood mitigation measures, drainage systems and water management infrastructure designed to protect the developing capital region from seasonal flooding challenges.



2 excise cops injured in attack by ID liqour brewers



Anantapur:Two constables were injured after ID liquor brewers attacked prohibition and excise police personnel at Alipur thanda in Kadiri Rural mandal of Satya Sai district on Wednesday during raids following a tip-off on ID liquor manufacturing in the hillock parts of the tribal village.

The injured, identified as Venkata Prasad and Venkata Narayana, were rushed to Kadiri government hospital for treatment. Kadiri Rural police registered a case based on a complaint by the excise department and launched an investigation into the incident.