AP Legislative Council Passes Eight Government Bills

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 1:34 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday passed eight government bills, including the Factories (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Industrial Disputes (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019; and the Labour Laws (AP Amendment for Compounding of Offences) Bill, 2019.

AP Legislative Council.(File Photo)

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday passed eight government bills, including the Factories (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Industrial Disputes (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019; and the Labour Laws (AP Amendment for Compounding of Offences) Bill, 2019.

Other bills cleared were the AP Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; AP Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025; AP State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2025; AP Prevention of Begging (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Factories (AP Amendment) Bill, 2025. The last five bills had already been passed by the Legislative Assembly.

