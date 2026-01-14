AP Launches Web Portal to Report Contagious Disease Outbreaks

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a new strategy to tackle contagious diseases by enabling citizens to report outbreaks through an online platform.

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian said on Wednesday that people can register complaints about mass outbreaks of gastroenteritis, vomiting and other infectious diseases caused by poor sanitation, faulty drainage systems or contaminated drinking water on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), part of the Centre’s Disease Surveillance Programme.

Citizens can log details of suspected outbreaks on the web link https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in

using the ID 202511. The information will be transmitted directly to senior health officials, allowing them to initiate prompt action to contain and control the spread of diseases.

Veerapandian appealed to the public to make use of the platform to help health authorities respond quickly to outbreaks and prevent their spread across the state.



