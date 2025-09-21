AP Launches SMS-Based Advisory to Aid Farmers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture department has launched an SMS-Based Information Service under the AP Agricultural Information Management System 2.0 to provide farmers with instant, field-level technical advice and guidance on crop-related issues.

Farmers will now receive comprehensive advisory messages on resource availability, weather conditions, water management, pest and disease control, and other field-specific matters. The bulk SMS system ensures quick and wide delivery of technical advice, while artificial intelligence tools integrated into the platform predict pest and disease outbreaks, issuing advance forewarnings.

Agriculture director Dilli Rao said in a statement on Saturday that the initiative aims to deliver timely, localised and practical advisory services tailored to crops and regional requirements. These advisories will be sent in real time to large numbers of farmers.

He explained that field data uploaded by Village Rythu Seva Kendra staff, mandal agriculture officers, and the AP Pest Surveillance Survey System app will be analysed, alongside historical data on water, rainfall, pest and disease incidence, and weather. Based on this, the AI system will provide advance alerts and practical solutions.

Importantly, the SMS service is not limited to smartphones, but also works on basic feature phones. Rao noted that the collective SMS push system will empower farmers with scientific knowledge, enhance awareness on pest and disease management, and support independent decision-making. He added that the service will significantly expand the department’s information outreach, helping farmers access technology-driven solutions, increase productivity, and reduce farming challenges.