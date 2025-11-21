AP to Launch ‘Rythanna Meekosam’ to Promote Panchasutra-Based Farming Practices

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to roll out a new five-day programme titled ‘Rythanna Meekosam’ from November 24 to 29, during which public representatives and officials will visit farmers to explain the benefits of implementing Panchasutras in cultivation.

As part of the initiative, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with nearly 10,000 officials and staff from the Agriculture, Allied, and Marketing departments. He stressed the need to create strong awareness among farmers on modern cultivation practices and guide them effectively at the field level.

The government has also scheduled workshops on December 3 at Rythu Seva Kendras and released a detailed calendar for the ground-level activities to be taken up across the state.