AP Launches ‘Hanuman’ Project to Reduce Human–Wildlife Conflict

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that the state government has successfully addressed the long-standing elephant problem in agency areas and parts of Chittoor district.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s new wildlife protection initiative, the ‘Hanuman’ Project, in Mangalagiri, he said an alert system has been established in villages located along forest boundaries to prevent human–wildlife conflict.

The Deputy Chief Minister described the initiative as a major milestone in the history of the state Forest Department. He said the project was introduced with the objective of reducing conflicts between wild animals and humans while ensuring better protection for wildlife.

“The Hanuman Project is aimed at safeguarding both people and animals. It will help monitor wildlife movement and provide timely alerts to villagers in forest fringe areas,” he said.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh government remains committed to wildlife conservation and public safety, and that the new system would significantly strengthen preventive measures in vulnerable regions.