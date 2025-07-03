AP Launches Farm Inputs Licensing App AGILE

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a software application called Agriculture Input Licence Engine (AGILE), meant to streamline the licensing process for seeds, fertilisers and pesticides across the state here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, special chief secretary for agriculture Budithi Rajasekhar has called upon the stakeholders of agriculture inputs business to actively utilise the newly launched app.

After announcing the launch of the AGILE app, agriculture director S. Dilli Rao called it as a paperless, transparent and digital system for agriculture inputs licensing. He said the app was designed as a single window digital platform which would enhance transparency, improve efficiency and support real-time decision making for all stakeholders including farmers, dealers, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

He explained the key highlights of AGILE for having a real time monitoring dashboard, advanced reports and analytics, supply chain management integration, e-governance enabled platform, user-friendly online access and several others.