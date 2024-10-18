AP keeps quarter liquor bottles at Rs 99 available in shops

Vijayawada: Excise Director Nishant Kumar announced that a 180 ml quarter of liquor will be available at Rs 99 at retail liquor outlets across the state, as previously outlined in the new liquor policy.

Speaking on Thursday, the Excise Director mentioned that five renowned national-level liquor manufacturers and sellers are ready to supply liquor at Rs 99 per quarter. He added that on Thursday, 10,000 cases of Rs 99-per-quarter liquor reached the market. The daily sales of this liquor are expected to increase to 20,000 cases by Monday.



Nishant Kumar further stated that by the end of October, an estimated 2.40 lakh cases of this liquor would be available, with nearly 1.20 crore quarter bottles expected for sale during the month. He also noted that the quantity of liquor to be made available at retail outlets in November would be determined based on the consumption patterns observed in October.