AP JAC says YSRC did injustice to contract employees

The AP JAC Amaravati and its affiliated unions held a meeting at the Revenue Bhavan in Lenin Centre of Vijayawada on Sunday.Addressing the meeting, AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, general secretary Palisetti Damodar Rao, and Contract and Outsourcing Employees union state president K. Suman and secretary Allam Suresh said lakhs of contract employees and their families have suffered, as the previous YSRC government deferred the pay revision recommended by the 11th PRC commission and stopped the government welfare schemes for contract employees' families.The union leaders said although the previous government established APCOS to provide job security to contract employees, it failed to address several issues concerning the contract employees, despite multiple pleas made by the employees' union.The leaders demanded that the government give a pay hike to contract employees on seniority basis, revise GO No. 7, and render justice to the contract employees.Employee unions further demanded that the government revise GO No. 30 and address the pay disparity between skilled and semi-skilled contract employees.