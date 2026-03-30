AP Is Naxal-free State, Declares DGP

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta declared that Andhra Pradesh is now a Naxal-free state. Maoist AOB state committee member Chelluru Narayana Rao and several other members of the AOB special zonal, area, divisional committees surrendered to the police on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the Centre has set March 31 as the deadline for ending the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

The DGP said that several Naxalites had surrendered before the police following the Centre's warning. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he said that nine Maoists, including Narayana Rao, laid down their arms. Those arrested include Podiyam Raje, Kartam Adame, Mucchika Maasa, Madavi Jogi, Mucchika Lakshman, Kaditi Hurre.

Gupta said that Chelluri Narayana Rao has a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, Kartam Lacchu Rs 5 lakh, Podiyam Raje, Mucchika Maasa, Madavi Jogi, Kartam Adamela carry a reward of Rs 4 lakh each, Maadivi Adaama, Mucchika Lakshman, Kaditi Kurre carry Rs 1 lakh each. The amount would be transferred to their accounts. An amount of Rs 20,000 would be handed over to the surrendered Naxals as immediate relief.

In the recent exchange of fire, 18 Naxals were killed. The police thwarted the conspiracies of Maoists who tried to unleash crime in Krishna, Eluru, NTR, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts. Over 50 Maoist committee members were also arrested during this period.