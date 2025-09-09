AP Is In Forefront Of Healthcare, Medical Education: Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said Andhra Pradesh has advised the students to commit themselves for a lifelong journey of hard work to keep up with the rapid advances in healthcare services and provide health and therapeutics services to all the needy persons.

Speaking at the 27th and 28th annual convocations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences at Thummalapall Kalakshetram on Tuesday, the Governor said that the healthcare education is a challenging field to enter.

The Governor congratulated the students who received their degrees, gold medals and merit certificates.

He said a new medical college had become functional in the remote tribal area of Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in addition to 34 existing medical colleges in the state and said that efforts were underway to fill up vacancies in various categories in the health department.

He congratulated Dr O.P. Yadav, chief executive officer and chief cardiac surgeon, National Heart Institute, New Delhi, on being conferred the honorary doctorate by the university.

Vice chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar presented annual reports of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.