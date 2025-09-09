 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP Is In Forefront Of Healthcare, Medical Education: Governor

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
9 Sept 2025 11:13 PM IST

The Governor congratulated the students who received their degrees, gold medals and merit certificates: Reports

AP Is In Forefront Of Healthcare, Medical Education: Governor
x
Governor S Abdul Nazeer presenting Honorary Doctorate to Dr. O.P. Yadava, Chief Executive officer & Chief Cardiac Surgeon National Health Institute, New Delhi at the NTR University of Health Sciences 27th and 28th annual convocations in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor P Chandra Sekhar, Registrar Radhika Reddy are also seen — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said Andhra Pradesh has advised the students to commit themselves for a lifelong journey of hard work to keep up with the rapid advances in healthcare services and provide health and therapeutics services to all the needy persons.

Speaking at the 27th and 28th annual convocations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences at Thummalapall Kalakshetram on Tuesday, the Governor said that the healthcare education is a challenging field to enter.

The Governor congratulated the students who received their degrees, gold medals and merit certificates.

He said a new medical college had become functional in the remote tribal area of Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district in addition to 34 existing medical colleges in the state and said that efforts were underway to fill up vacancies in various categories in the health department.

He congratulated Dr O.P. Yadav, chief executive officer and chief cardiac surgeon, National Heart Institute, New Delhi, on being conferred the honorary doctorate by the university.
Vice chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar presented annual reports of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Governor S Abdul Nazeer Vijayawada news andhra pradesh healthcare medical education Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X