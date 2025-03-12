AP is advancing Green Energy initiatives, says minister Ravi Kumar

Vijayawada: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring sustainable energy growth in the state. Speaking in the state assembly on Wednesday, he said the power sector plays a crucial role in the state's development.

As part of the Integrated Clean Energy Policy - 2024, AP would establish green hydrogen export plants, positioning the state as a leader in renewable energy innovation. The government has taken significant steps in this direction to support India’s clean energy transition, he said.

Ravi Kumar recalled that in 2019, Andhra Pradesh was a power-surplus state, but due to unplanned policies under the previous government, the sector suffered losses amounting to Rs.1.29 lakh crore. The YSRC government increased electricity tariffs nine times, burdening consumers, while also halting the expansion of key power plants at VTPS and Krishnapatnam and arbitrarily purchasing power worth Rs.10,000 crore.

He claimed that the alliance government has initiated corrective measures to stabilize the power sector. “We have reduced power purchases by 60 per cent through efficient utilization of existing resources and achieved record-level power generation from GENCO.”

The energy minister said, “The government is committed to ensuring that there will be no further electricity tariff hikes while we are also reducing power cuts and providing nine hours of free, high-quality electricity to farmers. Additionally, SC and ST beneficiaries using less than 200 units will continue to receive free power under the subsidy scheme.”

Ravi Kumar addressed concerns regarding shortages of linemen, stating that the government was actively striving to improve service efficiency. Issues related to Aadhaar-based electricity connections will be resolved, he said, while ensuring that valid Aadhaar holders would receive uninterrupted service.

The minister said the government was focused on enhancing electrical safety measures, including support for victims of electric shock accidents and preventive strategies to minimize such incidents. He also said electricity subsidies for the textile industry, which employs lakhs of people, will be reviewed in consultation with the CM.

Ravi Kumar confirmed that the land allocation for the Kovvada Nuclear Power Plant in Srikakulam has been completed and the construction would be expedited. Through the RDSS scheme, the government is working in partnership with the central government to provide high-quality electricity to farmers while also upgrading infrastructure by installing underground cables in congested areas and constructing substations to address high-load and low-voltage issues.

The energy minister highlighted efforts to prevent transformer thefts and said the government would ensure that “stolen transformers are swiftly recovered and returned to farmers.” Strict action would be taken against thieves and unauthorized traders dealing in stolen transformers, he said.