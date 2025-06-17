AP Irrigation Minister Defends Banakacherla Link Project, Says No Harm To Upstream States

Amaravati, Jun 17: Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday said the Polavaram Banakacherla project will not affect upstream states.

Responding to the objections raised by Telangana, Ramanaidu further said the project will use only the flood waters available at Polavaram. Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy recently urged the Centre to reject Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram Banakacherla project, alleging it violates water-sharing norms and lacks permissions.

"This project will only use floodwaters available at Polavaram. No harm will come to upstream states, and Rayalaseema will benefit from irrigation and drinking water," said Ramanaidu, addressing a press conference.

Reddy said that the project breaches the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award and AP Reorganisation Act, warning that Telangana may approach the Supreme Court if approvals are bypassed. Ramanaidu said that only surplus Godavari floodwaters, which currently drain into the sea, will be diverted to Rayalaseema. Allocated Godavari water shares will remain untouched, he said. He gave a presentation to explain the project's scope, highlighting that nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flows wastefully into the Bay of Bengal every year.

The Godavari carries up to 50 lakh cusecs (cubic feet/second) of floodwater at once. The project taps only this excess flow, not regulated allocations, Ramanaidu said, He alleged that previous Telangana projects like Kaleshwaram, Sitarama Sagar, and Palamuru Ranga Reddy were 'initiated without clearances', asking if it is fair to now oppose a project in its early stages in Andhra Pradesh.

He warned that unplanned upstream projects could hurt downstream farmers and emphasized the legal rights of downstream catchment areas. The Minister said Andhra Pradesh government never obstructed Telangana's projects, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had supported many projects initiated by neighbouring states in the past