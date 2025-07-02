AP: IPS Officer Siddharth Kaushal Resigns
Amaravati: A 2012-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Siddharth Kaushal has announced his voluntary resignation on Wednesday.
In an official statement released to the media, Kaushal clarified that his decision was based purely on personal reasons, long-term goals and family preferences. He dismissed speculation suggesting that his resignation was due to harassment or external compulsion, calling such claims 'baseless and misleading.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
