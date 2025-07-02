 Top
AP: IPS Officer Siddharth Kaushal Resigns

DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 5:37 PM IST

In an official statement released to the media, Kaushal clarified that his decision was based purely on personal reasons, long-term goals and family preferences.

Amaravati: A 2012-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Siddharth Kaushal has announced his voluntary resignation on Wednesday.

In an official statement released to the media, Kaushal clarified that his decision was based purely on personal reasons, long-term goals and family preferences. He dismissed speculation suggesting that his resignation was due to harassment or external compulsion, calling such claims 'baseless and misleading.



