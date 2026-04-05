AP Invites Global Bids To Design Amaravati Governance Model

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has invited global tenders to appoint a consulting firm to design a comprehensive governance and institutional framework for Amaravati.

The Request for Proposal seeks expert consultancy services to develop a modern, inclusive and climate-resilient governance model for the greenfield capital. The assignment is to be completed within seven months under a quality and cost-based selection method.

The consultant will review existing legal and institutional frameworks, including municipal laws and provisions under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, and study governance models from major Indian and global cities.

The scope includes designing Amaravati’s governance structure, defining roles of city-level institutions and utilities, and recommending legal reforms, including a possible Capital City Act.

The consultant will also propose sustainable financial models based on taxation, user charges, land monetisation and public-private partnerships.

Officials said the roadmap will outline a phased transition from the current development stage to a fully functional urban local body, with emphasis on digital governance, climate resilience and inclusive urban development.









