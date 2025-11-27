AP Invites Bids for DPR of Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a tender notice for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link Project, as per Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines.

The DPR will be taken up on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) turnkey basis, with an estimated contract value of ₹7.68 crore and a 12-month completion timeline.

The scope of work includes aerial LiDAR surveys for three project components diversion from Polavaram to the Krishna river, flood-water diversion from the Krishna to Bollapalli reservoir, and the link from Bollapalli to Nallamala Sagar. Detailed field investigations, including exploratory drilling, geophysical tests and material analysis, must comply with the updated CWC standards.

Contractors must obtain all statutory clearances from central agencies and submit draft and final DPRs to the CWC for approval. The tender mandates strict eligibility norms, including proof of technical staff, relevant experience, and adherence to government norms on cost estimates, technical studies and environmental assessments.

Bidders must file electronically signed submissions through the state’s e-procurement platform, along with security deposits and transaction fees. Joint ventures are allowed, provided members demonstrate domain-specific expertise.

Officials said the DPR will be crucial for securing statutory approvals and moving the project to the execution stage.