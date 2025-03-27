AP invites applications for Kandukuri awards

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Film and TV Drama Development Corporation managing director Himanshu Shukla announced that on occasion of the 177th birth anniversary of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu, the distinguished Kandukuri awards will be presented at the state and district levels on April 16 on occasion of the Telugu Theatre Day.

The awards will be presented to artists, technicians, writers and directors who have rendered outstanding services in the field of theatre.

Himanshu Shukla has invited applications from eligible candidates for presentation of the Kandukuri awards. Applications, along with relevant documents, must be submitted directly to the corporation’s office, located on the 4th floor of the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand premises in Vijayawada, by April 7, 2025.

Applicants can download the application form from the corporation’s official website www.apsftvtdc.in.

Himanshu clarified that previous recipients of the state-level awards are not eligible to apply again. However, those who have received district-level awards in the past are eligible to apply for the state-level awards, he added.