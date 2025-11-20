AP introduces WhatsApp Service For Paddy Procurement From Farmers

Vijayawada:Minister of civil supplies Nadendla Manohar said on Thursday that the state government has launched a WhatsApp service for paddy procurement from the farmers, by using Artificial Intelligence with a special sound effect.

The minister explained how to avail the WhatsApp service on phone number 7337359375. A farmer who intends to sell his paddy should open the WhatsApp service at the given number and enter his Aadhar number, confirm his name displayed, select the paddy purchase centre where he would sell the produce and exercise the options to fix the date and time for doing so.



Later, he should specify the number of paddy bags to be sold. He would get a text message on his registered mobile number, confirming the booking of the slot. He would also receive a coupon code so that he could reach the selected centre to sell the paddy.



The minister said this would help avoid a wait for the farmers at the paddy purchase centres.

