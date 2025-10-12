AP Introduces Excise Suraksha App

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the state government introduced the Excise Suraksha App to curb the spurious liquor menace. The app would help trace details of the manufacture and sale of each liquor bottle.

Addressing the media at his residence, the CM said a special SIT was formed with GVG Ashok Kumar, Rahul Dev Sharma, K Chakravathi, Mallika Garg and an expert from the excise department for detailed investigation of such cases and total revamping of the system.

Naidu said the shop owner should scan each bottle before selling it to his consumer. The consumer can also scan the bottle to ascertain whether it is real or spurious. The App would help control the belt shops, as these shops are to be geo-tagged.

In the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case, 16 persons were arrested out of 23 accused, including the main accused Janardhan. “I suspended one TD leader immediately for his alleged role in this case. The government, he said, would act tough irrespective of anyone’s political affiliations.

Naidu said “some people are conspiring to implement an African pattern in Andhra Pradesh in a political guise.”

The CM expressed surprise over some parties demanding a CBI inquiry into the spurious liquor case. “During the previous government term, their own brands were promoted. Also, ganja cultivation was labelled as a commercial crop and the drug menace increased during 2019-24.”

He said those who were resorting to crimes in the guise of politics are now resorting to false campaigns on spurious liquor. The previous government failed to act even when 27 people died in Jangareddygudem but is now blaming his government through a false campaign.

The CM strictly warned excise department staff and officials and said they must act as per law or face action for their wrongdoings.

Delhi visit, Google: Regarding his Delhi visit on Oct 13 and 14, Naidu said, “We are going to sign a historic agreement with Google on Oct 14 to bring them to Visakhapatnam. This is an unprecedented event in my political career. I will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the investment summit in Visakhapatnam next month.”