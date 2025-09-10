AP Inks Deal with Vietnam to Boost Buddhist Circuit Visits

Visakhapatnam: The government of Andhra Pradesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Travel Association, to promote development of tourism as well as attracting Buddhist tourists from ASEAN countries to the state's renowned Buddhist and tribal circuits.

The agreement was formalised at the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam, with Vietnam Travel Association chairman Cao Tri Dung representing the Vietnamese delegation. The signing ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including Ajay Jain, special chief secretary for tourism and culture, government of Andhra Pradesh, Harendhira Prasad, district collector of Visakhapatnam and A. Srinivas, deputy CEO of APTA.

The MoU is part of Andhra Pradesh's strategic initiative to tap Buddhist tourism market in Southeast Asia, which includes approximately 240 million Buddhist followers across ASEAN member countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, special chief secretary Ajay Jain emphasised the strong bilateral relationship between Vietnam and India. He noted that tourism minister Durgesh had recently visited Vietnam, and specifically requested Vietnamese partners to consider extending Buddhist pilgrimage trips from Bodh Gaya to include Andhra Pradesh's Buddhist circuit destinations.

District collector Harendhira Prasad described the agreement as "the first step to foster more tourism with eastern countries” and expressed optimism about increased tourist arrivals in the state.

Vijay Mohan, president of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum, highlighted the broader market potential, stating that the focus should extend beyond the 240 million Buddhists in ASEAN to include the 640 million Buddhist population in Japan, China, Korea, and Taiwan.

Pavan, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), welcomed the MoU, noting that increased tourist arrivals would significantly benefit hotel occupancy rates across the state.

Vietnam Travel Association chairman Cao Tri Dung assured the gathering that his organization would make every effort to promote Andhra Pradesh as a tourist destination. He requested government support in organising familiarization tours (FAMs) to help Vietnamese travel agents in understanding and marketing the state's tourism offerings.