AP Inks ₹150 Crore MoU With Centre for Inland Waterways Project

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Government to develop inland waterways across the state, with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) committing to invest over ₹150 crore in the project.

The agreement was formalised during India Maritime Week (IMW)-2025 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.



State Minister for Investment and Infrastructure B.C. Janardhan Reddy led the Andhra Pradesh delegation at the signing ceremony, which took place during the AP State Session. The AP Inland Waterways Authority signed the MoU with the IWAI under his leadership.



Under the agreement, the Centre will provide a Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) and navigational aids, while the state government will allocate land for developing onshore facilities to support river cruise tourism and VTMS infrastructure.



The Centre will also undertake fairway dredging in national waterways within the state, either through its own funding or via public-private partnerships. The state, in turn, will identify suitable sites for disposal of dredged material.



The MoU also focuses on boosting river cruise tourism, with the Centre developing core tourism infrastructure while the state ensures last-mile connectivity to proposed terminals and VTMS stations.



The Andhra Pradesh government will regulate vessel movement and inland traffic in accordance with prescribed rules and maritime standards.