AP Home Minister Vows To Strengthen Networks For Safety Of Women

VIJAYAWADA: AP home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has reaffirmed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is according top priority to women’s empowerment and safety.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, she said initiatives like the Shakti App have been launched as part of the CM’s vision to create a secure environment for women.

Anitha paid rich tributes to the martyrs among police who laid down their lives in the line of duty. She described them as guardians of peace and public security.

She underlined that the government’s Eagle teams are working efficiently to curb drug and ganja smuggling. Awareness programmes under Operation Safe are being implemented at educational institutions to prevent youth from falling into the narcotics trap.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the safety of citizens and peace within society are the results of sacrifices made by police personnel. Without law and order, no progress or prosperity is possible, he observed.

“From the moment a person joins the force, he takes the sacred vow to serve the nation and protect its people,” he underlined, describing the police uniform as a symbol of duty and sacrifice.

Harish Kumar praised the CM for the latter’s continuous support to modernisation and welfare of police. He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh’s innovative policing models have earned national recognition