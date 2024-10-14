AP Home Minister urges vigilance as cyclone threat looms

Visakhapatnam:State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has directed the Home and Disaster Management Department officials to take proactive measures in response to an impending cyclone forecast to develop in the Bay of Bengal. During a teleconference with district collectors on Sunday, she emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among key departments to safeguard lives and property as the storm approaches.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings indicating that a low-pressure system will intensify into a cyclone by Monday. In light of this, the Home Minister instructed officials from the Home and Disaster Management Departments to remain vigilant and prepared for potential impacts, including moderate to heavy rainfall expected in several districts, such as Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyala. She urged Collectors to keep their district administrations on high alert over the next two to three days.



She specifically addressed vulnerable groups, advising fishermen, farmers, and shepherds to exercise caution and refrain from venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary. She encouraged them to communicate any concerns or emergencies through the disaster management department. The Minister also ordered continuous monitoring of streams and canals that may overflow due to heavy rains, and highlighted the need for public safety measures regarding roads, culverts, and other potential hazards.



In a separate initiative aimed at ensuring public safety during the busy Dussehra holidays, the Home Minister conducted an inspection at Visakhapatnam beach. She engaged with local police regarding safety arrangements for tourists flocking to the area and held discussions including the deployment of CCTV cameras to monitor suspicious activities and strategies to manage parking issues around the beach.

