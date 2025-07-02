AP Home Minister Suspends Hostel Warden After Surprise Inspection

Visakhapatnam:Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha conducted a surprise inspection of Payakaraopeta BC Girls' College Hostel in Anakapalli district and suspended its warden for multiple lapses.

Addressing a press conference at her camp office in Nakkapalli on Tuesday, the minister revealed that during her inspection, she found that the quality of food prepared had been poor, there was no security at the girl’s hostel, and the warden had departed early from duty.



Providing details, Anitha pointed out that fine rice is not being provided to students as per the prescribed menu. The quality of food remained substandard. The warden should be in the hostel until 9 p.m., but left by 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. There is no security at the hostel and no CCTV cameras have been installed.



Following this, the minister contacted the district collector and ordered the warden's suspension. She wanted installation of CCTV cameras in all hostels. She instructed that officials must inspect all hostels in the district regularly and take care of the needs.

Earlier in the day, the minister distributed pensions to beneficiaries in Kotauratla mandal of Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district.

She distributed ration cards and inaugurated roads and canals built at an expenditure of ₹26.10 lakh under MGNREGA. She highlighted several on-going welfare schemes, including provision of two free gas cylinders and upcoming free RTC bus services for women from August 15.



Anitha announced plans of establishing a food processing unit in Kotauratla mandal. She expressed optimism that the proposed Toy Park will provide employment to 25,000 women.

