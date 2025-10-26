AP Home Minister Details Readiness To Deal With Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the increasing threat perceived due to Cyclone Montha, Andhra Pradesh Home and Disaster Management minister Vangalapudi Anita presided over a high-level meeting with officials of all key departments at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority in Tadepalli on Sunday.

Post the meeting, she told reporters that the depression is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone and bring heavy to extremely heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday (October 27 to October 29), accompanied by strong winds.

The minister said drawing lessons from the previous cyclones, the administration is taking robust preventive steps to ensure there is no loss of life, livestock or property. “Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has held multiple video conferences with state officials to monitor the situation closely and is issuing necessary directions,” she disclosed.

During the past four days, the government has been alerting people through various media. IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers at all districts to swiftly deal with emergencies. “Six NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed, while naval personnel with helicopters are on the standby. Helipads have been readied across key locations. Additional helicopters will be mobilised from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad if required,” Anitha explained. 14 boats have been stationed along the coastal regions to assist in rescue and relief operations.

In particular, the minister asked citizens not to believe in rumours circulating on social media about the cyclone. She advised people to reach out to the government control room and toll-free numbers for factual information and immediate assistance.

Anita instructed revenue, water resources and police departments to strengthen vulnerable embankments with sandbags and monitor flood levels round the clock. Water Resources department will promptly alert district collectors about flood warnings. Roads and Buildings department has stationed JCBs, tractors and emergency equipment at strategic points, so that any situation could be dealt with promptly.

Transport department has kept ready RTC buses, drivers and adequate fuel for evacuation operations. Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply officials will ensure safe drinking water.

The minister said urban local bodies are cleaning storm drains and shifting people from low-lying areas to safe places.

Energy department has been asked to position diesel generators at all substations. Health department has stocked medicines and vaccines, while mobile medical units are ready for deployment.