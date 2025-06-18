AP Holds First State-Level Committee Meet on Standardisation, Clears Key Reforms

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Vijayawada, successfully organised the first State-Level Committee (SLC) meeting on standardisation for Andhra Pradesh and approved several key decisions. The meeting was held at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati, on Wednesday and was chaired by Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

The meeting saw the participation of several senior officials from key state departments, including Saurabh Gaur, Principal Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, who also serves as the Member Secretary of the SLC.

The SLC approved a series of important resolutions, including the integration of BIS-certified products into the state government’s procurement policy, mandatory participation of all relevant departments in BIS state-level capacity-building programmes, promotion of BIS initiatives and the BIS Care App through the official WhatsApp Mana Mitra channels of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, active engagement in BIS Young Professionals (YP) programmes, and the adoption of Management System Certifications (such as ISO standards) by government departments and public institutions.

The meeting agenda was presented by Prem Sajani Patnala, Director and Head, BIS Vijayawada. The Chief Secretary directed all departments to take immediate steps to implement the approved agenda. The Member Secretary assured the committee that he would coordinate with all concerned departments to facilitate the issuance of necessary orders for timely execution.