AP High Court Warns CS Over Non-Transfer of Group-1 Officers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed concern over the non-implementation of its order to transfer the Group-1 officers to non-focal posts -- on the ground that there was no definition on focal and non-focal posts in the service rules.

A two-judge bench of Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hariharanadha Sarma held a hearing in the matter on Wednesday.

The court pulled up Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand for not implementing its order to transfer the officers who were qualified in the Group-1 Mains exam held in 2018, to non-focal posts following allegations of irregularities in evaluation of answer scripts.

IIt observed that if the Chief Secretary was not implementing its order, what kind of respect the government employees working under him would be having towards the court’s directions? What kind of message did he intend to send to other officers by not implementing the court order?

The court claimed that its prime responsibility was to provide justice to the people and to protect the honour and dignity of the court and that it would not compromise on such issues.

The Chief Secretary, the court said, intentionally did not implement its order. It expressed wonder over the CS saying that no definition was given in service rules on focal and non-focal posts. The executive order issued in 1966 defined focal and non-focal posts.

The court blamed the Chief Secretary for “colluding” with the Group-1 officers working in various posts, as he did not transfer them to the non-focal posts.

It asked as to why the CS failed to implement its order issued on February 11. “We would be compelled to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the CS,” it said, and directed him to implement the order immediately and submit details thereof.

The court posted the next hearing to Thursday and made clear that if the CS implemented its order, “he need not appear before us for the hearing on Thursday. If not, he should appear in person. “