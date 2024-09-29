AP High Court Mandates Helmet Use for Safety

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has mandated the use of helmets to prevent two-wheeler accidents, stated Justice Dr. K. Manmadha Rao, Administrative Judge for Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Participating in a helmet distribution programme in the city on Sunday, he emphasised the importance of wearing helmets, recalling his own experience as a lawyer when he avoided accidents by consistently wearing one.

The High Court's directive comes in response to the alarming number of road accidents involving two-wheelers, highlighting that helmets can significantly reduce fatalities and injuries. Justice Manmadha Rao urged recipients to wear helmets, rather than just keeping them at home, and to set an example for others.

Principal district and sessions judge G. Kabardhi noted that they maintain records of helmet applicants, emphasising that riders should wear them for their family's safety. district collector P. Ranjit Basha pointed out that many riders avoid helmets due to discomfort, but he noted that helmets can mitigate serious injuries, even in major accidents.

District SP G. Bindu Madhav added that Supreme Court orders have contributed to a reduction in two-wheeler accidents, as helmets are now mandatory at the point of vehicle purchase. He stressed that if pillion riders also wear helmets, accidents could be further reduced. B. Leela Venkata Seshadri, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, mentioned that out of 3,703 road accidents in the past year, 3,042 were due to motorists not wearing helmets.

During the event, 200 helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders below the poverty line in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and TGV Group.