AP High Court Hears Mohan Babu’s Quash Plea In SFI Abduction Case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday heard a quash petition filed by actor and Mohan Babu University chancellor Manchu Mohan Babu in connection with a case alleging the abduction of SFI leaders.

A single-judge Bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa heard the petition, in which the petitioner sought directions restraining the police from taking further action until the case was heard and requested interim protection.

Counsel for Mohan Babu, N. Ashwani Kumar, argued that his client had no role in the alleged abduction and was not present in the locality at the time of the incident. He contended that the case was an attempt to defame the university.

Counsel for the SFI leaders, Nalluri Madhava Rao, submitted that the students were abducted after raising issues related to alleged injustice faced by students at the university and sought time to present detailed arguments.

The public prosecutor submitted that police had prima facie evidence linking Mohan Babu to the alleged kidnapping and urged the court not to grant any interim relief protecting him from arrest.

After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter to February 12.