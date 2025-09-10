 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court Dismisses PIL Against Display of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Potraits in Offices

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 12:25 PM IST

Court terms petition politically motivated; says no prohibition on installing Deputy CM’s portraits in offices

AP High Court Dismisses PIL Against Display of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Potraits in Offices
x
Observing that the case had been filed for political reasons, the court struck down the PIL. (Photo: DC)
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the installation of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s photographs in government offices.
During the hearing, the bench questioned the petitioner on where any prohibition exists against displaying the Deputy Chief Minister’s portrait. Observing that the case had been filed for political reasons, the court struck down the PIL.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
K. Pawan Kalyan AP High Court Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X