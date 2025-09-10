AP High Court Dismisses PIL Against Display of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Potraits in Offices
Court terms petition politically motivated; says no prohibition on installing Deputy CM’s portraits in offices
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the installation of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s photographs in government offices.
During the hearing, the bench questioned the petitioner on where any prohibition exists against displaying the Deputy Chief Minister’s portrait. Observing that the case had been filed for political reasons, the court struck down the PIL.
