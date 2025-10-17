AP High Court Directs District Officials To Oversee Ameen Peer Darga Tenders

Anantapur: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed that tenders for shops and amusement stalls for the historic Kadapa Ameen Peer Darga urusu celebrations be conducted in the presence of the district administration instead of the Darga committee.

AP Muthavalis Association president K M Shakil Shafi filed a writ petition alleging large-scale irregularities and violations of the Waqf Board Act by the Darga organisers. He sought court intervention to ensure that all tendering processes related to the urusu were conducted under the supervision of the Kadapa district administration rather than by private individuals.

Mr Shakil Shafi alleged that certain persons associated with the Darga had been allotting shops and amusement stalls to their own associates, violating established norms and procedures.

Responding to the petition, the High Court directed the Kadapa district administration to oversee and conduct all tenders officially, ensuring transparency in the process and the presence of authorised district officials.

The centuries-old Kadapa Ameen Peer Darga attracts huge crowds of devotees during the annual urusu from across the country. Many political leaders and film personalities, including music director A R Rahman, are known to visit the shrine regularly.