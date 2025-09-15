AP High Court Chief Justice Calls for End to Child Marriage

Vijayawada: Chief Justice of the AP High Court, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, has said discrimination against girls and the system of child marriages persist as many families treat daughters as burdens.

A state-level stakeholders’ consultation on “Protecting the girl child in a safe and enabling environment” was held at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday under the aegis of the Juvenile Justice Committee of the high court. It was participated by judges, government officials, NGOs and a select group of children who discussed policies and strategies for safeguarding girls.

Quoting global statistics, Justice Thakur highlighted said, “Over 90 million children suffer sexual violence, two-thirds endure physical or mental harassment, and 130 million adolescents face school bullying.” Referring to NCRB data that 90 per cent of child sexual assaults are done by known persons, he urged parents to remain alert and schools to sensitise boys in Classes IX and X about the strict provisions of the POCSO Act.

Justice Revati Mohite Dere of the Bombay high court called for strict enforcement of child protection laws, education and leadership opportunities for girls. Justice Ravinath Tilhari said protecting the girl child was a shared moral responsibility. Justice V Sujatha described girls as creators and innovators, observing that educating one girl empowered an entire generation.