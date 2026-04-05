AP High Court Bars Foreign-Returned Priests From Duties in Sanctum Sanctorum

Vijayawada: In a significant ruling on temple traditions, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed authorities to strictly enforce the established Agama practices, effectively barring priests, who have travelled abroad, from entering the garbhagudi, the sanctum sanctorum of temples and performing puja rituals.

Disposing of the writ petition filed by D.S.S. Subrahmanyam Somayaji, a Sri Chakra Navavarana Archana Parayanadhar at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda of the High Court ordered the state government and Endowments department not to deviate from the existing guidelines governing the temple rituals.

The petitioner contended that authorities have failed in enforcing Circular Memo No.21 dated November 10, 2010, issued by the Endowments department, as well as the Pramanika guidelines dated December 20, 2024, laid down by Sringeri Sharada Peetham. Somayaji maintained that these lapses are contrary to Section 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

According to the petitioner, hereditary archakas are required to observe strict spiritual discipline, including Trikala Sandhyavandanam, adherence to Vedic practices, and maintenance of ritual purity in food and conduct. The Sringeri Peetham guidelines further stipulate that individuals who have travelled abroad, undergone a haircut contrary to tradition, or failed to follow prescribed practices, should not be permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum or participate in rituals.

During the hearing, counsel for Somayaji highlighted instances where priests returning from foreign countries allegedly continued to perform rituals inside the garbhagudi, violating established customs. The counsel cited a previous High Court order that emphasised adherence to the 2010 circular in matters of temple administration.

Responding to the concerns, the government pleader for Endowments department assured the court that both the departmental circular and the Sringeri Peetham’s Pramanika guidelines would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the respondents — including the AP chief secretary and the Endowments commissioner — to strictly follow the 2010 circular and the 2024 guidelines in all matters relating to temple rituals and Agama practices.