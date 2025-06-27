AP HC to Hear Quash Petitions of Ex-CM Jagan Reddy, Others Today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court would hear the quash petitions filed by former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSR Congress party leaders in a case of death of a person, Cheeli Singaiah, a few days ago at Yetukuru under Nallapadu police station limits in Guntur district.

A single-judge bench of Justice Y Lakshmana Rao held a hearing of the quash petition filed by the ex-CM Jagan Reddy and other party leaders here on Thursday.

Advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas urged the court to hear the case either on Monday or Tuesday, as they needed to get the case diary and a few more details. He said the case would be argued by senior advocate Siddartha Luthra along with him.

However, petitioner’s counsel argued that the sections booked by the police were not applicable to their clients and that his clients were having the concern that the police might take hasty steps in the case. After hearing both the parties, the court deferred the case for hearing on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRC leaders had filed petitions in the AP High Court earlier to quash the case booked in Nallapadu police station against him as the accused no. 2 and against others pertaining to the death of a man allegedly involving Jagan’s vehicle during his recent visit to Rentapalla village of Sattenapalli mandal.

As petitioner, Jagan Reddy mentioned in his quash petition that he was innocent of the offence alleged against him and he was falsely implicated in the crime. He said that initially the crime was registered with the no. 640 of 2025 purportedly on the basis of the statement given by the wife of the deceased Singaiah about the mishap involving her husband suffering injuries on account of the mishap at Yetukuru bypass road in Guntur district.