AP HC seeks govt. argument on PK case withdrawal

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to present its arguments regarding the withdrawal of a case filed against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his remarks about volunteers made during his poll campaign.

A single-judge bench, headed by Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao, held a hearing on Tuesday. Volunteer K. Sarala, along with another volunteer, filed a criminal revision petition after the case against Pawan Kalyan for defamation was withdrawn earlier. The case stemmed from his derogatory remarks about volunteers.

The petitioner's counsel, Jada Sravan Kumar, argued that Pawan Kalyan's remarks were highly derogatory. He noted that although Pawan Kalyan was not a public representative when the prosecution was withdrawn, he had been elected as an MLA by that time. He further argued that the Guntur court lacked jurisdiction to hear the defamation case, stating that the special court for public representatives in Vijayawada should have handled it.

The court ruled that since Pawan Kalyan was not a public representative when he made the remarks, his case need not be sent to the special court for public representatives. The court adjourned the case for a week to clarify the issue.