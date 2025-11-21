AP HC Seeks Evidence to Prove 2 Top Maoists in Police Custody

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has sought “evidence” from a set of petitioners to prove their claim that the top Maoist leaders-Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Malla Raji Reddy are in police custody.

A two-judge division bench comprising Justice Manavendranath Roy and Justice Tuhin Kumar held a hearing here on Thursday on a habeas corpus petition filed by Tippiri Gangadhar and Snehalatha. The petitioners, stating that the two top Maoist leaders were taken into custody by the police, urged the court to issue an order to produce them before it.

Petitioners’ counsel Bhima Rao stated that there was exchange fire between the police and the Maoists on November 18, resulting in the death of several Maoists. He submitted that at that time, the two top Maoists were taken into custody by the police.

Special government pleader Tirumani Vishnuteja submitted to the court that the two Maoists were not in police custody. He said all the 50 arrested Maoists were produced before the magistrates.

The court asked the petitioners whether they were having any evidence to show that the two Maoists were in the illegal custody of the police. Without primary evidence, the court could not intervene in the matter, the judges said.

The petitioners’ counsel said evidence would be submitted to the court. Accordingly, the court posted the next hearing in the case to Friday.