AP HC Restrains Police From Taking Coercive Action Against YS Jagan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday restrained police from taking coercive action against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy until July 1 over the death of a person during his recent roadshow.

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to visit the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment by TDP leaders and police.

On his way towards the village, C Singayya, reportedly a supporter of YSRCP, allegedly fell under the wheels of a vehicle in which Reddy travelled and succumbed to his injuries.

Police booked the former chief minister and others over Singayya's death.