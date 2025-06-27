 Top
AP HC Restrains Police From Taking Coercive Action Against YS Jagan

27 Jun 2025 4:13 PM IST

High Court Restrains Police Action Against YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Until July 1 in Roadshow Death Case

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday restrained police from taking coercive action against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy until July 1 over the death of a person during his recent roadshow.

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to visit the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged harassment by TDP leaders and police.

On his way towards the village, C Singayya, reportedly a supporter of YSRCP, allegedly fell under the wheels of a vehicle in which Reddy travelled and succumbed to his injuries.

Police booked the former chief minister and others over Singayya's death.

