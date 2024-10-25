 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 Oct 2024 11:09 PM GMT
AP HC gets three additional judges
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has gained three new additional judges, following their appointment by the President of India in consultation with the Chief Justice of India on Thursday.

The newly appointed judges, who are currently practising as advocates in the AP High Court, are Kunchem Maheswara Rao, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekhar, and Challa Gunaranjan.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, announced the appointments on Thursday via a tweet on ‘X’.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
