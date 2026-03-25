AP HC Dismisses PIL Against Pawan Kalyan, Says No Ban on Politicians Acting in Films

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking to ban Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan from continuing his film career, ruling that there is no constitutional or legal restriction preventing politicians from acting in movies.

The PIL, filed in 2025 by former IAS officer Vijay Kumar, accused the actor of misusing public funds and government machinery while promoting his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The petitioner also argued that Pawan Kalyan’s continued involvement in films and endorsements while holding the post of Deputy CM amounted to a conflict of interest, and sought a ban on his acting and brand endorsements.

After hearing the matter, Justice Dr Jyotirmayi Pratapa rejected the petition and ruled that the charges lacked merit and observed that there was no constitutional restriction preventing a politician or public office holder from acting in films. The court noted that the petitioner failed to provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan’s latest release Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling at the box office, while his earlier film OG managed only an average run. The actor-politician is now gearing up to collaborate with director Surender Reddy for his next project.