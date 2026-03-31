AP HC Directs SIT To Submit Report On Lapses In Evaluation Of Group-1 Answer Scripts In 30 Days

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team to take up inquiry on allegations of irregularities in evaluation of answer scripts of the Group-1 Main examination (2018) and submit a report in a sealed cover in a month’s time and posted the next hearing in the matter to April 30.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sharma held a hearing on the matter here on Monday.

As the CID additional DG submitted an affidavit with details of activities taken up since the court ordered the setting up of a SIT to take up an inquiry, the court examined it.

The court also examined the interlocutory petition seeking 30 days' time to take up the inquiry and submit a report.