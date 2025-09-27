AP HC Directs CBI to Take Up Probe on Illegal Arrest of Social Media Activist

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CBI to take up probe suo motu on illegal arrest of social media activist Kunchala Savindra Reddy and submit a preliminary report and posted the next hearing to October 13.

A division bench comprising Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao and Justice T. Chandra Dhana Sekhar heard the matter here on Friday and issued directions.

The court observed that it has the primary evidence with regard to the illegal arrest of Savindra Reddy and also involving him in the ganja case. It noted that during his arrest, the police failed to follow the norms issued by the Supreme Court and observed that as it was having doubt on credibility of the police, it was intervening in the case and made it clear that the police were not supposed to encroach upon the liberty of citizens unilaterally.

The court observed several discrepancies in the remand report and said that the police mentioned that Savindra Reddy was arrested at 8.30 pm on September 22, but the mediators’ report was ready at 7.30 pm and wondered how it could be ready before his arrest.

The court mentioned that they were taking up the case under Article 226 and noted that the police were not wearing the uniform dress during the arrest of Savindra Reddy. The court issued a stay to present him before the magistrate until the primary report submitted to it.